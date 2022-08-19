Sports

Decoding the ODI stats of Babar Azam in 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Babar Azam is in defiant mode with the bat (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is enjoying the form of his life. Babar has smashed successive fifties in the ongoing ODI series between Netherlands and Pakistan. His terrific show with the bat has helped Pakistan to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Babar has batted sensationally well across formats this year and the numbers in ODI cricket look solid.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babar has continued from where he left off in 2021. He has set the bar high in terms of batting and producing a high level of consistency.

Pakistan have done well of late with the player's application and mindset which has also reflected on his leadership.

He is also ranked the number one batter in ODIs and one expects more fireworks from his willow.

ODIs Seventh-highest number of runs in 2022

Babar is the seventh-highest run-scorer in 2022 (ODIs). He has racked up 588 runs at 84.00. He has hammered three tons and four fifties. Scotland's CS MacLeod (736), UAE's V Aravind (716), West Indies' Shamarh Brooks (692), Oman's Jatinder Singh (653), WI's Shai Hope (652), and Netherlands' S Edwards (613) are above Babar in terms of most ODI runs this year.

Information Babar has the best average in 2022

Babar's stupendous average of 84.00 is the best in 2022 (minimum five matches). Babar has played only eight ODI matches in 2022. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen has an average of 79.33 from nine matches. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq is averaging 72.14.

Information 7 fifties in 8 ODI innings this year

In 8 ODI innings this year, Babar has racked up seven fifties. His scores read 57, 114, 105*, 103, 77, 1, 74, and 57. Under his leadership, Pakistan have won three successive ODI series in 2022 (vs AUS, WI, and NED).

Rankings Babar is ranked number one in ICC ODI Rankings

Babar has extended his lead at the top in the latest ICC ODI Rankings list released on Wednesday. Babar has a lead of 91 rating points after the latest update on the ODI Rankings. He has 891 rating points, with Imam-ul-Haq following suit (800 rating points). SA duo Rassie (789) and Quinton de Kock (784) occupy the next two slots ahead of Virat Kohli.

Runs Babar has gone past 4,500 career ODI runs

In the first ODI versus the Netherlands, Babar managed a sublime 74-run knock. He followed it up with a gutsy 65-ball 57 in the second match. In the first ODI, courtesy of his brilliant effort, Babar surpassed the 4,500-run mark in ODIs. He now has 4,573 runs at 59.38. He has hammered 17 tons and 21 fifties.

Information Leading run-scorer in ICC Men's Super League

Babar is the highest scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. He has amassed 1,214 runs at an average of 80.93. He has hammered six hundreds and six half-centuries, having played 17 ODIs. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows suit with 916 runs.

