NZ hammer WI in 2nd T20I, clinch series: Key stats

Martin Guptill needs six runs to become the leading run-getter in men's T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand trounced West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20I in Jamaica. Batting first, NZ stacked up 215/5, riding on a sublime display from Glenn Phillips (76). Left-arm quick Obed McCoy (3/40) was a huge positive for WI. The Windies batters came up with a frail show to put the chase out of the equation (125/9). Here's more.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

NZ were off to a brisk start with opener Martin Guptill and Devon Conway adding 31 runs. Kane Williamson departed soon after but Conway and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship. The pair added 71 runs, followed by an 83-run stand between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell. In response, WI's top-four batters registered single-digit scores and lost the plot. McCoy (23) emerged as the top scorer.

Do you know? NZ keep their streak intact

The Kiwis are on a superb nine-match win streak in the format, including four series wins, having bested Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, and now West Indies. The Windies had leveled the 2014 home series versus NZ (1-1 ) despite losing the opening duel.

Bowlers Windies bowlers attain these figures

McCoy struck in his very first over, getting Guptill caught on a length delivery outside off. He bowled a similar line to trump Kane Williamson. Phillips belted him thereafter but McCoy had the last laugh, dismissing the former in a similar fashion as the aforementioned. He has raced to 35 scalps at 18.71. Meanwhile, Shepherd and Odean Smith claimed a wicket each.

NZ Key numbers for NZ batters

Conway continued his dominance in T20Is by slamming a 34-ball 42. He hit two fours and three sixes. The southpaw now owns 687 runs at 49.07. Phillips struck four fours and six sixes in his defiant-looking 41-ball 76. It was his fifth T20I fifty. And, he now has 923 runs at 30.76. Mitchell's 20-ball 48 raced him to 643 runs (SR: 143.52).

Santner Santner forces a Windies collapse

Mitchell Santner put the hosts on the back foot. In the second over, the slow left-arm orthodox bowled out Shamarh Brooks as the latter missed failed to time his sweep. On the penultimate delivery, Santner bowled short to get Kyle Mayers caught at deep mid-wicket. He concluded with figures worth 3/15. He has equalled Dwayne Bravo's T20I wicket-tally (78), averaging 22.24.

Duo Bracewell, Guptill script these numbers

Off-spinner Michael Bracewell feasted on WI's middle-order. He wound up with figures worth 3/15 including a wicket maiden. He now has nine T20I scalps at an average and economy of 7.66 and 5.37, respectively. Guptill's crisp 11-ball 20 got him to 3,482 T20I runs at 31.94. He is six short of usurping Rohit Sharma (3,487) as the leading run-getter in T20Is.