Canadian Open: Simona Halep downs Coco Gauff to reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 13, 2022, 12:46 am 2 min read

Halep beat Gauff in the quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@NBOtoronto)

Simona Halep overcame Coco Gauff in a stern quarter-final contest at the 2022 Canadian Open. Halep won the contest 6-4, 7-6 to reach the semis. 2022 Roland Garros finalist, Gauff, had earlier beaten the likes of Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarters. However, Romania's Halep was strong in her approach, keeping the youngster at bay. Here's more.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Both players served three aces each and Halep also committed eight double faults compared to Gauff's five. Halep had a 60% win on the first serve and clocked six out of 11 break points. She won 84 points as Gauff claimed 77.

Do you know? Halep extends her H2H lead over Gauff

Halep now has a 4-0 record in the head-to-head meetings with Gauff. Prior to this win, she beat Gauff twice this year at the 2022 Madrid Open and 2022 Indian Wells respectively. She won their opening duel in 2019 at the Wimbledon.

Halep Halep races to 36-10 win-loss record in 2022

Halep, who is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament, has a win-loss record of 36-10 this year. She is aiming to win her second title in 2022 and 24th overall. Prior to this tourney, Halep retired midway in the round of 16 at the 2022 Citi Open. Before that, she had made it to the 2022 Wimbledon semis.

Gauff Gauff suffers second successive quarters exit

With this defeat, Gauff has a 30-15 win-loss record in 2022. The world number 11 is yet to win a title this year. This is also the second successive quarter-finals exit for Gauff. She was beaten by Paula Badosa at the Citi Open in their quarters clash. Prior to that, Gauff lost in the third round at Wimbledon.