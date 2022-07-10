Sports

Decoding the career stats of Australia's Nick Kyrgios

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 11:28 am 3 min read

Kyrgios has a win-loss record of 51-29 at Grand Slams

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will take on former world number one Novak Djokovic in the final of 2022 Wimbledon on Sunday. The former received a walkover in the semi-final after Spanish ace Rafael Nadal opted out with an abdominal injury. As a result, Kyrgios became the first Australian man to qualify for Wimbledon final since Mark Philippoussis in 2003. Here are his career stats.

Journey Kyrgios' journey in 2022 Wimbledon

Kyrgios claimed a first-round win over Britain's Paul Jubb in five sets. He defeated Filip Krajinovic in straight sets. The former knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas, recording just his third win against a Top 10 opponent (majors) since 2015 Wimbledon. Kyrgios overcame Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin thereafter. The Australian qualified for his maiden Grand Slam final, with Nadal pulling out ahead of the semi-final.

Do you know? 25 wins against Top 10 players

After defeating Tsitsipas, Kyrgios claimed just his third win over a Top 10 opponent since the third round of 2015 Wimbledon (he overcame Milos Raonic). As per ATP, the Australian now has a total of 25 wins against Top 10 opponents (Win-loss: 25-39).

Numbers Kyrgios is 12-2 on grass in 2022

Kyrgios now has a win-loss record of 12-2 on grass courts in 2022. Earlier this year, he qualified for the semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle. And now, the Australian has reached his maiden final at Grand Slams. Kyrgios last played the Wimbledon quarter-final in 2014 as a 19-year-old. He defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the quarter-finals.

Majors A look at Kyrgios' numbers at Grand Slams

Kyrgios registered his 50th major match-win earlier at 2022 Wimbledon. He now has a win-loss record of 51-29 at Grand Slams. Besides reaching the final this time, he has qualified for the quarter-finals on two other occasions (2014 Wimbledon and 2015 Australian Open). His record at Wimbledon: 21-7, Australian Open: 17-9, French Open: 5-5, and US Open: 8-8.

Information A look at his career stats

Kyrgios, who turned professional in 2012, has a career win-loss record of 190-109. He has won a total of six titles so far, the last of which came in 2019. Kyrgios won one in 2018 and three in 2016.

Attempt Will Kyrgios end Djokovic's bid for 21st major title?

In the 2022 Wimbledon final,Kyrgios will attempt to beat Djokovic, who is 85-10 at The Championships. Notably, Djokovic is yet to win against Kyrgios on the ATP Tour. The latter has beaten Djokovic twice (2017 Acapulco and 2017 Indian Wells). Interestingly, Kyrgios is one of the few players to have defeated each of Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer in his first encounters against them.