Iga Swiatek vs Simona Halep: Decoding the key stats

Presenting the key stats between Swiatek and Halep

Women's singles tennis rising star Iga Swiatek has given a good account of herself in the circuit of late. Swiatek is steadily becoming a top player, having earned some major trophies, including a Grand Slam event. Meanwhile, Simona Halep is an established player, who will be aiming to find her feet once again. Here we decode the stats.

A look at the career stats of Swiatek

World number seven Swiatek has won two singles titles in 2021. As per WTA, she has a win-loss record of 28-9 this year. Overall in her career, Swiatek has pocketed three singles honors so far. She has a win-loss record of 138-40 in women's singles. Swiatek has a win-loss record of 24-12 in women's doubles. She is yet to win a doubles title.

A look at the career stats of Halep

Romania's Halep is currently ranked 13 in women's singles tennis. Notably, she is yet to win a title in 2021. She has a win-loss record of 11-5 in 2021. Overall in her career, Halep has pocketed 22 singles titles so far. She has a win-loss record of 527-222. She has a win-loss record of 66-67 in doubles, not having won any title.

Grand Slams: A look at Swiatek's record

Polish international Swiatek has a 7-3 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She reached the fourth round in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open title and reached the quarters this year. She has a 14-2 win-loss record. At Wimbledon, Swiatek has a 3-2 win-loss record. The youngster has a 3-2 record in the US Open. Overall W/L record: 27-9.

Grand Slams: A look at Halep's record

The 29-year-old Halep has a 28-11 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She has been a one-time finalist. At Roland Garros, Halep has won the trophy once in 2018. She is a two-time finalist, having a win-loss record of 31-10. Halep has won Wimbledon once in 2019 (W/L record: 24-8). In the US Open, she has a 17-10 win-loss record. Overall W/L record: 100-39.

A look at the H2H record

The two players have faced each other on three occasions so far. Halep beat Swiatek in the round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2019. Swiatek overcame Halep in the round of 16 at the 2020 French Open. Halep then beat Swiatek in the round of 16 at the 2021 Australian Open.