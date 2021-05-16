Italian Open: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova to win title

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 16, 2021, 07:03 pm

Iga Swiatek brushed aside Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets to win the Italian Open title on Sunday. The 19-year-old Grand Slam winner was at her absolute best, dominating the match against a higher-ranked Pliskova. Notably, she had won two matches in a day to reach the final here. For Pliskova, the finale was something to forget about. Here's more.

Wins

Swiatek had beaten Svitolina and Gauff on the same day

Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-time champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday. But the 19-year-old sensation made short work of her opponent with a 6-2, 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff. She then beat the 17-year-old Gauff 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to reach the finale.

Twitter Post

Swiatek claims her first WTA 1000 title

INCREDIBLE.



🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek claims her first WTA 1000 title with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory over Pliskova in Rome!#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/ilM8BSPTzY — wta (@WTA) May 16, 2021

Information

Swiatek claims these feats after Italian Open victory

With the Italian Open trophy, Swiatek has pocketed her first WTA 1000 title. Notably, this is her second title of the season. Swiatek, who is ranked 15th in the WTA Rankings, will move into the top 10 as well.