Russia's fourth seed Daniil Medvedev outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in their Australian Open semi-final clash on Friday. Medvedev won the match in straight sets and will face world number one Novak Djokovic in the final. Medvedev has been in supreme form of late and was too good for the Greek youngster. Here are the details.

Duel Medvedev brushes past Tsitsipas in straight sets

Medvedev took the opening set in just 39 minutes against Tsitsipas. Notably, he got an early break (3-2) to carry the momentum, winning the set 6-4. In the second set, Medvedev hit his 19th winner to take a 2-1 lead early on. He was superb from there on rattling a nervy Tsitsipas to win 6-2. He carried the same energy in the third set.

Journey Medvedev's road to the AO 2021 final

1st round: Daniil Medvedev beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 2nd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 3rd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 4th round: Daniil Medvedev beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 Quarter-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 Semi-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Run 20 matches unbeaten: Medvedev continues his superb run

Since losing in the quarters of the Vienna Open, Medvedev has been on an unstoppable run. He won the Paris Masters in November, and that was followed by the ATP World Tour Finals win the same month. In February 2021, Medvedev won the ATP Cup. And now, he has reached the AO final. He is unbeaten in 20 successive matches.

Information Second Grand Slam final appearance for Medvedev