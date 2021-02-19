-
Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in semi-finalLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 04:28 pm
Russia's fourth seed Daniil Medvedev outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in their Australian Open semi-final clash on Friday.
Medvedev won the match in straight sets and will face world number one Novak Djokovic in the final.
Medvedev has been in supreme form of late and was too good for the Greek youngster.
Here are the details.
Duel
Medvedev brushes past Tsitsipas in straight sets
Medvedev took the opening set in just 39 minutes against Tsitsipas.
Notably, he got an early break (3-2) to carry the momentum, winning the set 6-4.
In the second set, Medvedev hit his 19th winner to take a 2-1 lead early on.
He was superb from there on rattling a nervy Tsitsipas to win 6-2.
He carried the same energy in the third set.
Journey
Medvedev's road to the AO 2021 final
1st round: Daniil Medvedev beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4
2nd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5, 6-1
3rd round: Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0
4th round: Daniil Medvedev beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
Run
20 matches unbeaten: Medvedev continues his superb run
Since losing in the quarters of the Vienna Open, Medvedev has been on an unstoppable run.
He won the Paris Masters in November, and that was followed by the ATP World Tour Finals win the same month.
In February 2021, Medvedev won the ATP Cup.
And now, he has reached the AO final.
He is unbeaten in 20 successive matches.
Information
Second Grand Slam final appearance for Medvedev
Medvedev had reached the final of the 2019 US Open, where he was beaten in a five-set thriller by Rafael Nadal. Notably, this is his second finale appearance at a Slam event. Prior to this, his best result at the AO was two fourth-round finishes.