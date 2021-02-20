Daniil Medvedev is on a fine run of form and could be ominous for 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final on Sunday. The Russian star has enjoyed some stunning results of late and carries the fear factor. It will be a crucial test for Medvedev, who is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam. Here are the details.

Trophies Medvedev can win a fourth successive trophy

Since losing in the quarters of the Vienna Open, Medvedev has been on an unstoppable run. He won the Paris Masters in November, and that was followed by the ATP World Tour Finals win the same month. In February 2021, Medvedev won the ATP Cup. He is unbeaten in 20 successive matches and could win a fourth successive trophy to extend his run.

Do you know? Medvedev can script this unique record

If Medvedev wins the Australian Open 2021, then he will become the first player apart from Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray to get to number two in the ATP Rankings for the first time in 16 years.

Records Other notable records that Medvedev can script

By winning the Australian Open, Medvedev can become the first Russian player to achieve this feat. After losing the 2019 US Open, Medvedev will once again aim to become Russia's first male major champion since 2005. Medvedev is also aiming to seal a 13th successive win against a top-10 opponent.

Information Medvedev can equal the head-to-head tally against Djoker