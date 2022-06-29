Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Garcia ousts Raducanu; second seed Kontaveit stunned

Caroline Garcia tamed number 10 seed Emma Raducanu in the second round of 2022 Wimbledon on Wednesday. With a 6-3, 6-3 win in straight sets, Garcia has moved through to the third round at Wimbledon for the third time in her career. Jule Niemeier stunned number two seed Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-0 in just 58 minutes. Here are the details.

Garcia Key numbers for France's Garcia

Garcia has now leveled the WTA career meetings against Raducanu to 1-1. Prior to this match, she had lost against Raducanu in three sets at the BNP Paribas Open in March. Garcia now has a 16-11 win-loss record in 2022. She has extended her win-loss tally at Wimbledon to 17-11, besides reaching the third round thrice. Overall, her tally across Grand Slams read 46-38.

Details Seven successive wins for Garcia; Raducanu's form a worry

Recently, Garcia won the Bad Homburg Open title and has extended her winning run to seven matches. The Frenchwoman hammered 24 winners, more than double that of Raducanu's 11. She served three aces compared to zero from Raducanu. Both players committed three double faults each. 2021 US Open champion Raducanu has managed just nine wins this season. She has faced 12 defeats.

Meeting Garcia to face Zhang in the 3rd round

Garcia will have to beat Zhang Shuai in the next round. Notably, Zhang saved three set points in her 7-6, 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The two players have met thrice in their career WTA meetings and Shuai has a 2-1 advantage. Notably, she beat Garcia this year in the Lyon semi-final, winning in straight sets.

Results Other key results in women's singles

Greet Minnen stunned former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-0 over two days in their first-round clash. Number eight seed Jessica Pegula reached the second round, defeating Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6(2). In the second-round matches, Marie Bouzkova beat Ann Li 6-0, 6-3. Jelena Ostapenko beat Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2. Angelique Kerber has reached the third round, beating Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3.

Details Key details from the Niemeier versus Kontaveit encounter

As per WTA, this was Niemeier's career-best first Top 10 win. Kontaveit clocked four double faults as her opponent converted all four break points she encountered. Kontaveit now has a 17-9 win-loss record in 2022. Her poor form at Wimbledon also continued as she has a 7-8 record now. Her career Slam win-loss tally reads 34-29.