Decoding the numbers of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 14, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic recently slipped out of the top two of the ATP Rankings, with Daniil Medvedev replacing him at the top. Djokovic has dropped to third place or lower for the first time in nearly four years. The former world number one would attempt to get back his reign at Wimbledon. Here, we decode his stats in the grass-court Slam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although Rafael Nadal recently won the 2022 French Open, Djokovic would enter Wimbledon as the favorite.

Last year, he had clinched a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

It was his sixth title at the grass-court Slam.

However, he is yet to win a major ever since.

Djokovic was recently knocked out of Roland Garros by Nadal.

Titles Third-most Wimbledon titles

Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon crown in 2021 and a sixth overall. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. He now has the third-most Wimbledon titles after Roger Federer (8), Pete Sampras (7), and William Renshaw (7). Djokovic could emulate Sampras and Renshaw this time.

Information Three consecutive titles at a major

In 2021, Djokovic became the fourth man (Open Era) to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Bjorn Borg, and Sampras. The Serbian clinched three consecutive titles at a major for the third time, having done so at the Australian Open (2013-2015 and 2019-2021).

Information His stats at Wimbledon

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 79-10 at Wimbledon. He has featured in the prestigious tournament 16 times. Djokovic won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2011 after defeating Nadal in the final. The former claimed a four-set victory in the summit clash.

Final An epic encounter!

In 2019, Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final to defend his title. The Serbian won 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12 after four hours and 57 minutes. It remains the longest Wimbledon final in the tournament's history. Djokovic had won his fifth consecutive match against Federer. Notably, the former saved two championship points in the fifth set to secure the title.

Numbers Here are the other notable numbers

After beating Denis Kudla in the third round of 2021 Wimbledon, Djokovic claimed his 75th match win in the tournament. He became the first player to win 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (85), Wimbledon (79), and US Open (81). Notably, Djokovic had reached the last 16 of a major for the 55th time.