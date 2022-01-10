Australian Open: A look at the unbreakable records

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

The 110th edition of the Australian Open will be underway on January 17 at Melbourne Park. Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, who got released from immigration detention on Monday, will enter the year's first Grand Slam as the defending champion in men's singles. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka will defend her title among women. Here, we decode the unbreakable records at the Australian Open.

Context Why does this story matter?

World's top tennis stars are set to compete at the Australian Open, a tennis tournament held annually in January as the year's first Grand Slam.

The showpiece tennis tournament in the Southern Hemisphere comprises matches across several categories (men's singles, women's singles, and mixed doubles).

The matches are played outdoors on hard courts.

Like every major, the Australian Open has seen some esoteric records.

Djokovic The dominance of Djokovic at Australian Open

Djokovic has won the most number of Australian Open titles (9). He has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). Djokovic has a perfect record in the finals of Australian Open (9-0). He has registered a rare streak of winning three consecutive Australian Open titles twice in his career. These records are unlikely to be broken in near future.

Do you know? Another unique feat of Djokovic

Djokovic remains the only male player to win three consecutive Australian Open titles in the Open Era. He has achieved this feat twice (2011-2013 and 2019-2021). Roy Emerson won three consecutive titles at this Slam before the Open Era (1963-1967).

Titles Margaret Court owns 11 Australian Open titles

Legend Margaret Court has won 11 Australian Open titles, the most by a male or female (1960-1966, 1969-1971, and 1973). She is the only woman to have played in both eras. While she won seven tiles in the Amateur Era, she bagged seven in the Open Era. Serena Williams follows Margaret on this list with seven titles. However, Margaret's record seems unbreakable.

Information This record of Margaret could stay unbroken forever

It is interesting to note that Margaret won seven consecutive Australian Open titles from 1960 to 1966. The likes of Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis have three consecutive titles. Margaret's record is likely to stay unbroken forever.

Feat Ken Rosewall is the youngest and the oldest champion

Australia's Ken Rosewall became the youngest man to win the Australian Open in 1953 (18 years and two months). He defeated Mervyn Rose 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in the grand finale. Interestingly, Rosewall is also the oldest champion at this Slam (37 years and two months). He beat Malcolm Anderson 7-6(2), 6-3, 7-5 in the 1972 final (men's singles).