US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Brooksby, proceeds to quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 11:52 am

World number one Novak Djokovic marched into the quarter-finals of the 2021 US Open after beating American Jenson Brooksby. After surviving an early scare, the Serbian won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and 58 minutes. Djokovic will next face sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in what will be a rematch of the Wimbledon final. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Brooksby made a dream start by winning the first three games. He hammered Djokovic 6-1 in the first set in just 29 minutes. The Serbian duly broke first in the next set and made a stunning comeback. He was completely over Brooksby in the third set, winning 6-2. Djokovic continued with his exploits and won the match with a forehand volley winner.

Information

A look at the stats

Djokovic struck a total of nine aces in the match. He won 116 points and 45 winners. The Serbian claimed 44% of the receiving points (47/106). On the other hand, Brooksby won 60% of the net points. Both recorded a double fault each.

Form

Djokovic wins his 42nd game of the season

Djokovic has improved to a 42-5 record in the ongoing season. He was crowned champion of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. By winning the French Open, he became the first player in the Open Era to win each Slam twice. Djokovic is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.

Numbers

Here are the interesting numbers

Djokovic has claimed only one straight-set victory in New York this year. This was the third time in four matches that he dropped the opening set. Before beating Brooksby, he overcame Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. The Serb has extended his unbeaten record against Americans at their home Slam to 11-0. He has an overall winning streak of 21 against Americans.

Challenge

Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in quarter-finals

Djokovic will lock horns with Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals. The duo met in the 2021 Wimbledon final. Djokovic had defeated Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his 20th Grand Slam title. Berrettini recently overcame German qualifier, Oscar Otte, in four sets at the US Open. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Djokovic has a lead of 3-0 over Berrettini.