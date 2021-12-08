Sports Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev: Decoding the key stats (2021)

Dec 08, 2021

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev met four times in the 2021 season

World number three Alexander Zverev was the standout performer of the 2021 ATP Tour. The German clinched his second ATP Finals title after handing the world number two Daniil Medvedev a straight-set defeat. Zverev won a record-breaking sixth ATP title in 2021. Meanwhile, Medvedev finished as the Tour leader in terms of wins. The duo met a total of four times this year.

Zverev finished as the most prolific player of 2021. He won the most number of titles in the season (6), including the historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic. At the ATP Finals finale, Zverev finally beat Medvedev after losing his previous five encounters against the Russian. The rivalry between the two finalists continued to make headlines throughout the season.

H2H Head-to-head record: Zverev 6-6 Medvedev

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Zverev and Medvedev are now at par (6-6). Interestingly, Zverev was win-less in the last five matches against Medvedev (2021 ATP Finals, 2021 Paris Masters, 2021 ATP Cup, 2020 ATP Finals, 2020 Paris Masters). Before this win, Zverev last defeated Medvedev at the season-end championships in 2019 (round-robin stage).

ATP Finals Zverev beat Medvedev to win the 2021 ATP Finals

Zverev was crowned champion of the 2021 ATP Finals after outplaying Medvedev in what turned out to be a one-sided grand finale. The German defeated Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win his second ATP Finals title. Zverev ended the winning streak of Medvedev in the ATP Finals. The latter was unbeaten in the tournament since the start of the 2020 edition.

Information Zverev lost to Medvedev in the round-robin stage

Zverev and Medvedev also met in the round-robin stage of the 2021 ATP Finals. The latter won this encounter 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(6). With this win, the world number two had qualified for his second consecutive semi-finals at the year-end championships.

Others Medvedev also beat Zverev at Paris Masters and ATP Cup

Medvedev stormed into the final of the 2021 Paris Masters after beating Zverev. The Russian overcame Zverev in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) in the penultimate clash. Medvedev qualified for his second consecutive final at the Paris Masters. He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the final. Prior to that, Medvedev beat Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 at the ATP Cup.

Information Medvedev won the most matches in 2021

Medvedev won the most number of matches (63) on the ATP Tour (2021). Moreover, he is the only male player to have won over 60 matches in 2021. His rival Zverev finished behind him with a win-loss record of 59-15.