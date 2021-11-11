WTA Finals: Pliskova overcomes Muguruza; big win for Kontaveit
Number three seed Karolina Pliskova showed her mettle over Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in the tournament opener at the WTA Finals, Guadalajara. Pliskova extended her lead over Muguruza in women's singles with a three-set win. Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia beat second seed Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. Both players have taken a giant step in the Teotihuacan Group after Day 1.
Why does this story matter?
Pliskova won another duel against Muguruza, who cannot break the psychological barrier, having lost nine of the 11 meetings. This was a strong statement from the experienced Pliskova, who is backed to make it to the semis. On the other hand, Kontaveit showed why form plays a major role. She showed her authority and is unbeaten in her last 11 matches.
Pliskova recovers to beat Muguruza
Pliskova fought back after going down in the first set. She made a recovery to overcome Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. This was the third straight victory for Pliskova over Muguruza in WTA Finals (also 2016 and 2017). Meanwhile, this was their first meeting since the 2019 Australian Open. Pliskova is featuring in her fifth consecutive WTA Finals.
Pliskova feels the victory is huge
Pliskova highlighted the importance of this victory. "Honestly I think it's huge because, of course, you can relax a bit more. It's not like you can lose the next match. Of course, nobody wants to lose any match. But it's like, okay, you have at least that one win, there's not such a pressure that you need to win every other match," she said.
In-form Kontaveit beats Krejcikova
Kontaveit of Estonia beat second seed Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 to start on a bright note. Both players made their WTA Finals singles debuts and Kontaveit prevailed in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Kontaveit is enjoying a career-best winning streak of 11 matches. The run has included title wins in Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.
Crucial feats achieved by Kontaveit
As per WTA, Kontaveit sealed her 37th victory on hard courts. Meanwhile, she has now grabbed five Top 10 wins this season. Kontaveit also registered a third career victory over a Top 3-ranked opponent.
I'm definitely very thrilled to get the win: Kontaveit
Kontaveit said she is thrilled to get the win. "I'm definitely very thrilled to get the win, it was a very tough match," Kontaveit said. "I think I managed to win a lot of points on my first serves once they actually went in."
This is how things stand
How it stands after Day 1 of play 👀@PorscheTennis | #RoadToTheWTATrophy pic.twitter.com/wQlp1pEn2l— wta (@WTA) November 11, 2021