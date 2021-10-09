Indian Wells: Raducanu loses first match; Murray roars past Mannarino

Emma Raducanu, who scripted history by winning the 2021 US Open, lost her first match at the Indian Wells Masters. Raducanu was in action for the first time since pocketing the US Open as a qualifier. The teenager was aiming to clinch an 11th successive win but suffered against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Meanwhile, Andy Murray roared past Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Details

After getting first-round bye, Raducanu fails to stand tall

Raducanu, who rose to 22nd in the WTA Rankings, was given a wildcard for the Indian Wells event. The Briton received a first-round bye but failed to get past the line against Sasnovich. Ranked 100th in the world, Sasnovich beat the 18-year-old 6-2, 6-4 in round two of the BNP Paribas Open. Raducanu will be featuring next at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Views

Raducanu looking forward to the next chapter

Raducanu had parted ways with her coach Andrew Richardson despite winning the US Open. She was competing at the Indian Wells without a permanent coach. Post her defeat, Raducanu told BBC that she is looking forward to the next chapter after sharing some great memories together with Richardson. Raducanu also said what she is doing right now is definitely the best for her tennis.

Swiatek

Swiatek makes main-draw debut, progresses to third round

Making her tournament main-draw debut, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek overcame Petra Martic to reach the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. She sealed a 6-1, 6-3 win over Martic in just 71 minutes. Swiatek will face 25th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the third round, who overcame Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 6-3.

Halep

Halep marks her 10th Indian Wells appearances with a win

11th seed Simona Halep marked her 10th appearance at Indian Wells with a victory against Marta Kostyuk. She sealed a 7-6, 6-1 win over the Ukranian and will face Radacanu's conqueror Sasnovich next. In her 10th appearance at the competition, 2015 winner Halep has never lost her opening match.

Women's singles

Kvitova to face Azarenka in the next round, Fernandez advances

Petra Kvitova moved into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open for the seventh time in her career. She sealed a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Arantxa Rus. The experienced Kvitova will take on No.27 seed Victoria Azarenka next, who saw Magda Linette retire midway through the match. Azarenka was leading 7-5, 3-0. Meanwhile, US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez defeated Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-3.

Men's singles

Murray beats Mannarino, win for Millman

Murray overcame Frenchman Mannarino in straight sets and will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the third round. "It's been four years since I was last here. I think it's one of the best places to play tennis on Tour," Murray said in his on-court interview. Meanwhile, John Millman sealed a three-set win over USA's Jack Sock 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.