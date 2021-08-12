Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 11:37 am

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have climbed up the ATP Rankings

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have done remarkably well of late in the men's singles tennis circuit. Both players have what it takes to shine in the big games. Medvedev has been to two Grand Slam finals as Tsitsipas reached the 2021 French Open finale. In the ATP Rankings, Medvedev is placed second, whereas, Tsitsipas occupies third place. We decode their stats.

Medvedev

A look at Medvedev's performance at Slams

Russia's 25-year-old Medvedev had reached the 2019 US Open final, besides reaching the summit clash at the 2021 Australian Open. Medvedev has made one semi-final and one quarter-final appearance at Slams. Overall, he has a win-loss record of 38-18 at Slams. Notably, prior to reaching the quarters of the French Open this year, Medvedev had suffered four successive first-round exits.

Tsitsipas

A look at Tsitsipas' performance at Slams

Greece's 22-year-old Tsitsipas made his Grand Slam debut in 2017, losing both the first-round matches at Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively. Tsitsipas has reached two semi-finals at the Australian Open (2019 and 2021). He reached the semis and final at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 31-16 at Grand Slams.

Medvedev stats

A look at Medvedev's career stats

As per ATP, Medvedev has a win-loss record of 191-95 in singles. He has pocketed 11 titles so far. 10 out of his 11 career titles have come on the hard surface. Medvedev has won two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Shanghai and Paris respectively. He has also won the ATP Finals. In 2021, he has managed to win just two titles.

Tsitsipas stats

A look at Tsitsipas' career stats

As per ATP, Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 175-88 in singles. He has pocketed seven titles so far. Four out of his seven career titles have come on the hard surface and three have come on clay. Tsitsipas has won one ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. He has also won the ATP Finals. In 2021, he has pocketed two titles.

Information

A look at the H2H record and performance in 2021

In 2021, Medvedev has a win-loss record of 32-9. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has a 42-12 win-loss record in 2021. In terms of the head-to-head record, the two players have met each other on eight occasions. Medvedev leads the tally 6-2.