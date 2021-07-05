2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka reaches her first Grand Slam quarter-final

World number four Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to reach her maiden quarter-final at a Grand Slam. She edged Kazakhstan's Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, in the last 16 clash of 2021 Wimbledon. Sabalenka showed terrific resistance despite losing the second set. The Belarusian earlier beat Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to win the third round. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Although Sabalenka won the first game, Rybakina breezed past her in the third game. The former then won three back-to-back games, closing the opening set after 35 minutes. Meanwhile, the second set turned out to be a roller-coaster with Rybakina claiming a 3-1 lead. She sailed through even though Sabalenka restored parity initially. In the deciding set, Sabalenka emerged as the more consistent player.

Information

A historic win for Sabalenka

With an emphatic victory, Sabalenka has advanced to her maiden quarter-final of a major. Earlier this year, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Sabalenka then suffered a third-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Roland Garros.