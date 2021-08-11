Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 04:50 pm

We decode the stats between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are two rising stars in the men's singles tennis circuit. Both players have made rapid strides in the sport of late. Thiem won the 2020 US Open crown as Zverev bagged the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics recently. In the ATP Rankings, Zverev is placed fifth, whereas, Thiem occupies sixth place. We decode their stats.

Thiem

A look at Thiem's performance at Slams

Austria's 27-year-old Thiem has been a three-time finalist at Grand Slams. He reached the 2020 Australian Open final, besides booking two successive finale berths at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Thiem won the US Open last year. He has also made two semi-final and two quarter-final appearances at Slams. Overall, he has a win-loss record of 74-28 at Slams.

Zverev

A look at Zverev's performance at Slams

Germany's 24-year-old Zverev was beaten by Thiem in his only final appearance at Grand Slams last year at the US Open. Besides, Zverev has made it to two semi-finals and three quarter-finals at Grand Slams. He has a win-loss record of 58-24 at Slam events. Zverev has the best win-loss tally at Roland Garros (18-6) in his career so far.

Thiem stats

A look at Thiem's career stats

As per ATP, Thiem has a win-loss record of 309-166 in singles. He has pocketed 17 titles so far. 11 out of his 17 career titles have come on the clay surface. In 2019, he had won the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells tournament (hard court). He has been a runner-up at the ATP Finals in 2019 as well.

Zverev stats

A look at Zverev's career stats

As per ATP, Zverev has a win-loss record of 284-136 in singles. He has pocketed 16 titles so far, including gold at Olympics. He has bagged two ATP Masters 1000 titles in Madrid (2018, 2021). He has also won ATP Masters 1000 titles in Canada and Rome respectively. Zverev also won the ATP Finals in 2018.

Do you know?

A look at the H2H record and performance in 2021

In 2021, Zverev has a win-loss record of 33-11. He has bagged three titles, including gold at the Olympics. Thiem has a 9-9 win-loss record in 2021. He hasn't won a trophy this year. Meanwhile, Thiem has dominated the head-to-head record (8-3) versus Zverev.