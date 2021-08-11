ICC Test Rankings: Kohli slips to fifth, Root gains

Joe Root has displaced Virat Kohli to be placed fourth in Test Rankings for Batsmen

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to fifth in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. On the contrary, England captain Joe Root surged ahead of Kohli to take fourth place. In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah rose to ninth. Pacers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson also made notable gains. Here are the details.

Anderson rises to seventh among bowlers

In the Test Rankings for Bowlers, the top six remain the same at the moment. Pat Cummins leads the show atop with 908 rating points. Anderson, who impressed in the recently concluded first Test against India, gained one spot to be seventh (795 points). Fellow pacer Stuart Broad dropped one place to be eighth. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc dropped one place to be 10th.

Bumrah rises to ninth after heroics in first Test

Bumrah dictated the show for Team India in the first Test against England. The right-arm pacer took 4/46 in the first innings and then backed it up with a fifer (5/64). With nine wickets in the Test, JB now has 92 in the format at 22.14. He has accounted for six five-wicket hauls. His strong show saw him rise to ninth (760 points).

Root displaces Kohli to go fourth

Root now has 846 rating points to be placed fourth ahead of Kohli (791). Root got scores of 64 and 109 in the first Test against India. He registered his 21st career Test century in the second innings. Meanwhile, Kohli managed a golden duck, being dismissed by James Anderson.

England vs India: Other players who made notable movements

India's KL Rahul impressed with 84 and 26 in the first Test. The opener has moved to 56th in the Rankings for Batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja rose to 36th among batters, gaining three spots. In the Rankings for Bowlers, Robinson has risen to 46th. He gained 22 slots after taking a fifer in the first innings.

ICC T20I Rankings: Here are the key details

Bangladesh thrashed a second-string Aussie outfit in the five-match T20I series, winning by a 4-1 margin. Shakib Al Hasan has reached the summit of the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders. He has 286 rating points. He occupies the 12th spot among bowlers, gaining six slots. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman gained 20 spots to be placed 10th. He has 619 rating points.