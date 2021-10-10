Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev progresses, win for Barbora Krejcikova

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 01:43 pm

Daniil Medvedev has reached the third round of Indian Wells Masters

Top seed Daniil Medvedev showed strength to get past Mackenzie McDonald to reach the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. The US Open champion has been in top form of late, winning 17 of his last 18 matches. He enjoyed a victory against McDonald in one hour and 13 minutes. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova advanced as well, overcoming Zarina Diyas in three sets.

Details

Medvedev will face Filip Krajinovic next

Medvedev produced a brilliant show with his array of shots and winners. He didn't face a single break point against the World No. 57. He sealed a resounding 6-4, 6-2 win. Medvedev will face Filip Krajinovic next. Krajinovic beat Marcos Giron 7-6, 7-5. As per the ATP, Medvedev now leads McDonald 5-0 in their head-to-head matches, besides leading 11-0 in sets.

Reaction

I'm actually really pleased, says Medvedev

Medvedev arrived in Indian Wells with a 3-3 record here. Following his win, the Russian ace said he is pleased as he hasn't played well here. "I'm actually really pleased, because usually I haven't played well in Indian Wells and I haven't been playing that well in practices before [the tournament]," Medvedev said. He said he is happy with his performance against McDonald.

Information

Fourth seed Rublev advances

Andrey Rublev advanced to the third round, beating Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4. The fourth seed has set a third-round match against American Tommy Paul. Paul ousted 28th seed Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

Krejcikova

Krejcikova wins in three sets against Kazakh qualifier Diyas

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova made her BNP Paribas debut, winning in three sets to defeat Kazakh qualifier Diyas 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Notably, the third seed and world number five bounced back after losing five straight games from being 3-1 up in the second set. Krejcikova will take on Amanda Anisimova in the next round. Anisimova beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1 to progress.

Gauff

Gauff battles past Garcia, to face Badosa next

Coco Gauff made a winning debut at the BNP Paribas Open with a fighting 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 win over Caroline Garcia. Gauff secured her win in two hours and 10 minutes to reach the third round. Notably, this was Gauff's first-ever meeting against Garcia. Gauff registered 40 winners and 12 aces. The teenager will face Paula Badosa, who beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Wins

Battling wins for Andreescu, Kerber and Golubic

2019 champion Bianca Andreescu kept her nerves to thwart Alison Riske 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to reach the third round. She will take on Anett Kontaveit in the next round. Kontaveit beat Italy's Martina Trevisan, who retired after trailing 6-3, 5-2. No.10 seed Angelique Kerber battled past Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 in a gripping contest. Meanwhile, Viktorija Golubic stunned Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.