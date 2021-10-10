Dwayne Bravo to play his 150th IPL game: Key stats

Dwayne Bravo is set to play his 150th match in the Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is set to play his 150th match in the Indian Premier League. The Caribbean star will reach the landmark as CSK take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bravo is one of the greatest entertainers in the tournament. He has the third-most wickets at the moment. Here are his key stats.

A look at his IPL journey so far

Bravo represented Mumbai Indians in the first three seasons (2008, 2009, and 2010). He took 26 wickets and scored 457 runs from 30 matches for them. CSK signed the star all-rounder in the 2011 IPL auction. Bravo has been a key member of the CSK squad ever since. He also played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 (when CSK were suspended).

Third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL

Bravo is presently the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He has the second-most wickets among fast bowlers. He has picked up 165 scalps from 149 matches at an average of 24.24. His tally includes a best match haul of 4/22. Besides, Bravo has scored 1,537 runs with the bat. He has 5 half-centuries to his name (best score: 70*).

Here are his notable feats

Bravo holds the record for most wickets in a single IPL season. He won the Purple Cap in 2013 when CSK finished as the runners-up. Bravo accounted for 32 wickets from 18 matches at an incredible average of 15.53. Besides, he is the only player in the IPL to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets.

Bravo could break Lasith Malinga's all-time record

CSK will play at least two games as they are into the Qualifier 1. Bravo has an opportunity to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL. He is only behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (166) on the list presently. Bravo is also set to become the first-ever bowler with 550 T20 wickets. He tops the wickets column in T20 cricket (549).