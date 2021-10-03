Australia Women and India Women draw D/N Test: Records broken

Smriti Mandhana scored 127 and 31 for India Women

The lone Day/Night Test match between Australia Women and India Women ended in a draw. Rain played a significant role in dampening the chance of getting a result in this match after the first two days were hampered significantly. India Women scored 377/8 d and 135/3 d in their two innings. Australia Women had declared at 241/9 before managing 36/2. Here's more.

Match

How did the D/N Test pan out?

The Indian openers added 93 for the first wicket before Mandhana and Punam Raut stitched a century-plus partnership. India were 195/2 before being reduced to 274/5. Deepti Sharma (66) helped India post 377/8. In response, Pooja Vastrakar (3/49) bowled well as Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten (66). Shafali Verma scored a fifty for India in the second innings as Australia then saw out the day.

Century

Mandhana slams historic ton in D/N Test

Mandhana has become the first Indian woman to score a century in Day/Night Test. She slammed 127, managing 22 fours and a six. Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in Australia She is also the first visiting player (non-English) to do so Down Under. Her 127 is the highest Test score by an overseas player on Australian soil (women's).

Stats

Mandhana scripts these records as well

Mandhana's 127 is the second-highest score by an Indian player against Australia in women's Tests (highest: Sandhya Agarwal - 134 in 1984). Mandhana also became the fifth Indian woman after Agarwal, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Mithali Raj, and Shantha Rangaswamy to register a Test hundred away from home. Mandhana has racked up 325 runs in Tests at an average of 46.42. She also has two fifties.

Record

Unique record for Perry

Australia's Ellyse Perry has become the first-ever woman to register the double of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The star all-rounder achieved the feat on Day 4. Perry was the top-scorer for Australia in the first innings. Perry slammed her third fifty in Test cricket, in the first innings. She smashed an unbeaten 68 (203) with the help of nine fours.

Elite club

Perry joins an elite club of cricketers

Perry has joined an elite club of cricketers with 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The only cricketers to have reached this landmark are Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Daniel Vettori, Chaminda Vaas, Shahid Afridi, Andrew Flintoff, Abdul Razzaq, Shaun Pollock, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Carl Hooper, Chris Cairns, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, and Ian Botham.

Records

Key batting records scripted in the Test match

Playing her second Test match, Australia's 24-year-old Ashleigh Gardner (51) smashed her maiden half-century. Her knock was laced with six fours. India's Deepti smashed her second Test fifty in what was just her second match. She has 152 runs at an average of 76.00. Shafali Verma (31 and 52) has raced to 242 runs at 60.50. She smashed her third Test fifty.

Bowling

A look at the notable bowling feats

Jhulan Goswami (2/33 and 1/8) claimed three wickets in the match. The veteran pacer has raced to 44 Test scalps in 12 matches. Goswami has surpassed Katherine Brunt's tally of 43 scalps. Vastrakar claimed four wickets in the match and now has five from two Test matches.