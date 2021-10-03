Ellyse Perry registers 5,000 runs and 300 wickets (international cricket)

Australia's Ellyse Perry has become the first-ever woman to register the double of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The star all-rounder achieved the feat in the ongoing Day/Night Test against India Women. Perry was the top-scorer for Australia in the first innings. She remained unbeaten on 68 as Australia declared on 241/9. Here are the key stats.

Perry joins an elite club of cricketers

Perry has joined an elite club of cricketers with 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The only cricketers to have reached this landmark are Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Daniel Vettori, Chaminda Vaas, Shahid Afridi, Andrew Flintoff, Abdul Razzaq, Shaun Pollock, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Carl Hooper, Chris Cairns, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, and Ian Botham.

Perry slammed her third Test fifty

Perry slammed her third fifty in Test cricket, in the first innings. She smashed an unbeaten 68 (203) with the help of 9 fours. The 30-year-old arrived in the middle when Australia were reduced to 63/2. She took them past 200 even as the lower middle-order didn't support her much. Australia declared on 241/9 after India compiled 377/8d in the first innings.

Perry attains this feat

Perry has become the Australian woman to have recorded four consecutive 50+ scores in Test cricket. Her last four scores in the format read as - 68*, 76*, 116, and 213*. Only two women have registered five 50+ scores in consecutive innings.

A look at Perry's Test numbers

Perry has aggregated 692 runs from 14 innings at a staggering average of 86.50 in Test cricket. She is one of the few women to have smashed a double-century in the format. She slammed an unbeaten 213 in the Day/Night Test against England Women in Sydney. Besides, Perry also owns 33 Test wickets at an average of 19.81.

Here are her notable feats

Perry is one of the six women to have registered tons in consecutive Tests. She became only the second Australian woman to do so (213* vs ENGW, 2017 and 116 vs ENGW, 2019). Perry has the fourth-best bowling figures in Women's ODIs (7/22 vs ENGW in 2019). She is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals (women's), having scalped 115 at just 19.27.