IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Kohli elects to bat first

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 03:02 pm

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Here is the toss update

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are squaring off in the 48th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The afternoon game of Sunday's double-header is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB can assure a second successive playoffs appearance with a win against PBKS. The news from center is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Punjab have had the edge over the Royal Challengers in the head-to-head meetings. In a total of 27 matches, PBKS have won 15 with a win percentage of 55.56. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win 12 matches with a win percentage of 44.44. Notably, the Kohli-led side have won four of the last seven matches against PBKS.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is hosting the afternoon match. Surprisingly, the recent matches on this venue have turned out to be low-scoring. As per Cricbuzz, the average first innings score in four games here is 135. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

Punjab won the previous encounter between the two sides. An unbeaten 91 by skipper KL Rahul powered them to 179/5 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle also smashed a 24-ball 46. Harpreet Brar shone with the ball, dismissing dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers. Ravi Bishnoi too took two wickets as PBKS won by 34 runs.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain, wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Information

PBKS have made three changes

Punjab Kings have made as many as three changes. All-rounder Harpreet Brar has replaced Fabian Allen, who is injured. Deepak Hooda has made way for middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan. Moises Henriques has come in for Nathan Ellis. Besides, RCB are playing the same side.