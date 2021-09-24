IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 07:32 pm

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Here is the toss update

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings are meeting in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first encounter this season. MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to field. Notably, the toss was delayed by a sandstorm and play will start at 7:45 PM IST.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The Super Kings have dominated the Royal Challengers in the IPL so far. In 26 head-to-head meetings, Chennai have managed to win 17 matches with a win percentage of 65.38. On the other hand, Bangalore have earned nine victories against CSK (win percentage: 34.62). Notably, CSK have won five out of seven matches against RCB since IPL 2018.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is hosting its first match of the UAE leg. Notably, the wicket here could be a graveyard for bowlers if they don't get their lengths right. The flat surface here favors the batters more. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Clash

Clash of the Titans!

Two of the greatest captains, Dhoni and Kohli, are set to clash. Dhoni is IPL's most successful captain in terms of wins (116). He is also the leading run-scorer against RCB, having amassed 825 from 30 games at 41.25. On the other hand, Kohli has led in the most number of matches (133) after Dhoni (196). He leads the runs column against CSK (895).

Teams

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Changes

RCB rope in Tim David and Navdeep Saini

All-rounder Tim David makes his IPL debut for RCB. He has replaced fast bowler Kyle Jamieson in the Playing XI. David owns 1,468 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 153.87 in T20 cricket. The tally includes 7 half-centuries. Meanwhile, the RCB has also roped in fast bowler Navdeep Saini for the match. He replaces batter Sachin Baby in the XI.