Australia Women beat India Women in second ODI: Records broken

Australia Women won the second ODI versus India

Australia Women won a thrilling contest against India Women to seal the second ODI at Harrup Park in Mackay. Batting first, India posted 274/7 as Smriti Mandhana scored a valiant 86. Australia were in real trouble during the chase but Beth Mooney stood tall. Needing three from the final ball, Jhulan Goswami bowled a no-ball and India went on to lose the tie.

How did the match pan out?

India added 74 runs for the first wicket but were reduced to 95/3. Mandhana and Richa Ghosh (44) added 76 runs next. Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, and Jhulan Goswami chipped in to help India post 274/7. In response, Australia were 52/4 before Mooney hung on. The last over saw Jhulan Goswami bowl a no-ball of the final delivery as India's celebrations were cut short.

Mandhana slams 19th ODI fifty

Mandhana hit a 94-ball 86 for Team India. Her innings was laced with 11 fours. The opening batter has raced to 2,355 runs in ODI cricket at 42.05. She slammed her 19th ODI fifty. In nine matches against Australia Women, Mandhana now has 399 runs. She hit her fourth fifty against them.

Beth Mooney slams a century, McGrath impresses

Australia Women opener Mooney hit an impressive 125*. She slammed 12 fours. This was Mooney's second ODI century and her best score in the format. In 43 matches, she now has 1,295 runs at 43.16. Meanwhile, 25-year-old McGrath impressed with a 77-ball 74, She hit nine fours. McGrath registered her maiden ODI half-century.

Mooney shares two defining partnerships

Mooney and McGrath shared a defining 126-run stand for the fifth wicket. That helped Australia recover from the damage they suffered after losing four wickets. After McGrath's dismissal, Mooney shared another 97-run stand with Nicola Carey, who hit an unbeaten 39. This was the match-winning partnership as Australia won a thrilling contest.