South Africa beat Sri Lanka in first T20I: Records broken

South Africa have claimed a 1-0 lead in the series against Lanka

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Friday in Colombo. The Proteas scored 163/5 in 20 overs as the top-order chipped in with crucial runs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 2/23 for the Lankans. In response, Dinesh Chandimal's 66 wasn't enough as the hosts managed only 135/6. Skipper Keshav Maharaj (1/19) was terrific. Here are the records that were broken.

SL vs SA

How did the 1st T20I pan out?

South Africa added 73 runs for the first wicket before both openers perished in quick succession. From 79/2, the visitors were reduced to 87/3. Aiden Markram and David Miller added a fifty-plus stand (65) to help the side salvage their innings. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets from the start and left themselves to chase a lot of runs.

SA batters

South African batters script these feats

Miller (26) played a crucial role and became the second Proteas batsman in T20Is to surpass the 1,700-run mark (1,701). Quinton de Kock hit a sublime 36 at the top. The celebrated batter has 1,641 runs in T20Is at 32.82. Reeza Hendricks (38) surpassed the 900-run mark in T20Is. He has become the eighth batsman to get past 900 runs (919).

Chandimal becomes the seventh Lankan batter to surpass 900-plus runs

Dinesh Chandimal has become the seventh Sri Lankan batter to surpass 900 runs in T20Is (934). He slammed his sixth T20I fifty. His 66*-run knock was studded with six fours and two sixes.

South Africa extend their winning run against Lanka

This was the 14th T20I meeting between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Proteas registered their eighth T20I victory against Sri Lanka. This was their third successive win against the Lankans in T20Is as well.