England vs India, 3rd Test: Visitors bowled out for 78

Rohit Sharma faced 105 deliveries

The Indian cricket team has been bowled out by England on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Choosing to bat first, the Indian batters looked nervous as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. India lost four wickets in the first session before being all out for 78. India batted for just 40.4 overs. Here's more.

Anderson does the damage early on

Anderson was the chief architect for England early in the innings. He got three wickets, including KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli. Rahul played at a ball he should have left alone and edged the same to Jos Buttler. Anderson set Pujara up by bowling inswingers and then delivering an outswinger. Kohli went for a cover drive and edged the ball too.

India lose Rahane at the stroke of lunch

India were 21/3 after 10.5 overs before Rohit and Rahane showed some resilience. They looked set to ensure no more wickets fell but Ollie Robinson got Rahane at the stroke of lunch. The ball was on the fifth stump line and Rahane poked at it. Rahane should have left the ball alone but decided against the same. There was no feet movement.

Rohit manages 19, Anderson and Overton take three wickets each

Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India, managing 19 from 105 deliveries. Besides him, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 18. None of the batters went past 10 runs. For England, James Anderson and Craig Overton claimed three wickets each.

India lose six wickets for 22 runs after lunch

After lunch, India faltered as Rishabh Pant played a lazy shot to get out. Rohit then fell prey to the pull shot for the third time on this tour. After that England ripped apart the visitors in no time.