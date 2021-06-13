New Zealand thrash England, win Test series: Records broken

New Zealand beat England in the second Test to win the series 1-0

New Zealand thrashed England in the second Test match to win the series 1-0. The Kiwis dismissed England for 303 in the first innings and then took a crucial 85-run lead (388/10). England (122/10) suffered a collapse in the second innings, allowing the visitors to chase down a paltry target of 38 with eight wickets to spare. Here are the records that were broken.

ENG vs NZ

How did the Test pan out?

England posted 303, riding on Rory Burns' 81 and Daniel Lawrence's 81*. Mark Wood (41) played a crucial knock as well. For New Zealand, Trent Boult took four scalps. In reply, Devon Conway (80), Will Young (82), and Ross Taylor (80) helped NZ post 388. Stuart Broad took four wickets. England suffered a collapse next as the Kiwis got the job done easily.

Burns

Burns gets past 1,500 Test runs

After scoring a century in the first Test, Burns got a solid 81 in the first innings at Edgbaston. This was his ninth fifty in Tests and a second against New Zealand. Burns surpassed the 1,500-run mark for England (1,529), besides also getting past 400 against the Kiwis (422). In the second innings, he registered his fifth duck in the format.

Broad

Broad surpasses Walsh in terms of wickets

With the five wickets in the Test, Broad has raced to a tally of 523. He has surpassed Walsh, who claimed 519 for West Indies. Broad is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and has the third-most among pacers. He has also raced to 72 wickets against NZ. Notably, Broad has 340 wickets at home.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Stuart Broad

England pacer Broad registered his 37th duck in Test cricket. He has moved clear of Chris Martin (36) as the player with the second-most ducks in the history of men's Test cricket after former West Indies star Courtney Walsh (43).

Records

Broad dominates the scenes against Latham

As per Opta, Broad has now dismissed Tom Latham eight times in Test cricket. In fact, no one else has taken his wicket more than five times in Tests. The only NZ player to be dismissed on more occasions by Broad in this format is Taylor (10). Since the beginning of 2019, Broad has dismissed most left-handed batsmen in Test cricket (34).

Boult

500-plus international wickets for Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Boult claimed six wickets in this Test. He has got to 286 Test scalps, including 53 against England. Notably, Boult has got past 500 international wickets (502). He has become the 35th bowler in cricket to achieve this mark. Boult is also the fourth Kiwi international with 500-plus scalps. Boult has 169 ODI wickets and 46 T20I scalps as well.

Taylor

Notable records for Ross Taylor

Veteran Kiwi batsman Taylor slammed his 35th fifty in Test cricket. He has also gone past 7,500 career Test runs (7,506) at 45.76. Taylor went past the likes of Desmond Haynes (7,487) and Virat Kohli (7,490). The 37-year-old has surpassed the 1,200-run mark against England (1,272) and hit his eighth fifty against them. He is now the third-highest scorer against England for NZ.

New Zealand

New Zealand win first Test series in England since 1999

This was the third Test series win for New Zealand in England and a first since 1999. Notably, the Kiwis have now won three successive Test series against England (home and away). Overall, this is New Zealand's sixth Test series win against the Three Lions. For the third time in succession, New Zealand have beaten England by a 1-0 margin (W3 D3).

Do you know?

4,000 Test runs for Latham

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham surpassed the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket. He became the ninth New Zealand batsman to achieve this tally in Tests.