Aug 25, 2021

Djokovic is aiming to win a 21st Grand Slam title

World number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic will be vying for the 2021 US Open crown. Djokovic has been in top form in 2021 and has won all three Grand Slam events this year. With several top names set to miss the tournament, Djokovic heads into the US Open as the favorite. We decode the records he might script.

Djokovic is aiming to script this unique record

Djokovic is aiming to win all four Grand Slam events in a year for the first time. In 2015, he had won three Slams but missed out on the French Open. Djokovic can become the first player to win a Calendar Year Grand Slam after Rod Laver in 1969. Notably, Laver has achieved the mark twice (1962). Don Budge (1938) also scripted this record.

Djokovic can win a 21st Grand Slam

Djokovic is tied alongside legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slams won. All three players have won 20 Slams each in their respective careers. By winning the US Open, Djokovic can steer clear of both Federer and Nadal in this regard.

Djokovic is aiming to win a fourth US Open title

Djokovic is vying to win a fourth career US Open title. The Serbian ace has won the prestigious event in 2011, 2015, and 2018 respectively. He has also been a five-time runner-up here. If Djokovic wins the 2021 event, he will equal the likes of Robert Wrenn, John McEnroe, and Rafael Nadal in winning four US Open honors.

Djokovic can script these records by reaching the final

Djokovic has appeared in eight US Open finals to date. By reaching the finale this year, he can equal William Larned's tally of nine finals. Bill Tilden (10) leads the show. If Djokovic loses in the finale, he will equal the tally of Bill Johnston (6) as the most runner-up honors. Djokovic can equal Federer's tally of 31 Grand Slam finale appearances as well.

Djokovic can get past Andre Agassi

Djokovic (75) needs five wins to surpass the tally of Andre Agassi (79) at the US Open. He is also set to become the third player with 80-plus wins at US Open after Jimmy Connor (98) and Federer (89).