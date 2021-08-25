England vs India, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli elects to bat

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be aiming to lead the side well at Edgbaston

England and India are set to play the third Test match, starting in Leeds on Wednesday. After winning the second Test and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Team India will be keen to do well and take advantage of England. The news from Edgbaston is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first. Here's more.

Details

Here's a look at the weather and pitch report

As per reports, there is little chance of rain and we might not have any significant interruptions during the Test match. The seamers will get a purchase on this wicket. Batters will be in the game and need to be patient with the approach. The pitch is expected to start a bit damp, which means less carry for pacers on Day 1.

Key players

Bumrah and Root the players to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah has racked up 95 Test scalps at 22.62. JB needs five more to script a special milestone of 100 wickets in just his 23rd Test. Meanwhile, Root has been the top scorer for England in all four innings. As per Cricbuzz, Root has scored 28.64% of England's runs so far in 2021. Root has accumulated 386 runs in this series at 128.66.

Playing XI

A look at the two teams

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Information

3rd Test: Live telecast in India

The third Test between England and India will start from 3:30 PM onwards. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription).