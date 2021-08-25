ICC Test Rankings: Shaheen Afridi moves into the top 10

Shaheen Afridi claimed 10 wickets in the just concluded second Test against West Indies

Pakistan cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi has moved into the top 10 in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Afridi helped Pakistan win the second Test against West Indies, claiming 10 wickets. The youngster was named Player of the Series for his tally of 18 scalps. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has risen to seventh in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Here's more.

Shaheen Afridi was top-notch for Pakistan in the second Test

Afridi claimed 6/51 and 4/43 to accumulate match figures of 10/94 against the Windies. He registered his best performance in Test cricket. Afridi, who has 76 Test scalps at 25.25, helped his side win by 109 runs. Afridi became only the second left-arm pacer from Pakistan to take 10 wickets in a Test after Wasim Akram. Notably, he has 37 Test wickets in 2021.

Afridi jumps to eighth in ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

For his excellent show, Afridi has jumped to the number eight spot in the rankings. Afridi has climbed 10 spots to break into the top half. He is now the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in Tests and has 783 rating points. He averaged 11.27 in the series against WI. Meanwhile, England's Stuart Broad has dropped two places to be 10th.

Babar Azam rises in the Test Rankings for Batsmen

Babar got scores of 30, 55, 75, and 33 in the Test series against the West Indies. His 75 in the first innings helped Pakistan gain control after a tough start with the bat. Babar slammed his 18th Test fifty and played a crucial knock in the second innings too. Overall, he finished with 193 runs at 48.25. Babar has 749 rating points.

Fawad Alam soars to career-best 21st position

A heroic 124* in the first innings of the second Test against WI helped Fawad Alam rise to a career-best 21st position in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Fawad has soared up 34 places to take the 21st spot.