Jorginho vs Fabinho: Decoding the key statistics

Jorginho has been a key asset in Chelsea's mid-field

Jorginho has been a key asset for Chelsea since joining the club from Napoli in 2018. He has been an instrumental figure in Chelsea's mid-field, dictating the play with precision and steel. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Fabinho has had a strong influence as well. The versatile mid-fielder has stepped up for Jurgen Klopp's side consistently. With a crucial 2021-22 season in place, we decode their stats.

Jorginho's Premier League stats

In 98 Premier League matches for the Blues, Jorginho has netted 13 goals and provided three assists. All of Jorginho's 13 goals have been with his right foot. It includes 11 penalties. Jorginho has registered 23 shots on target, besides creating 15 big chances. He has made 206 tackles, 170 interceptions, nine blocked shots, 82 clearances, and 700 recoveries.

Fabinho's Premier League stats

Fabinho has made 87 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He has two goals with his right foot and one header. He has managed nine shots on target, besides creating four big chances. Fabinho has made 179 tackles, 106 interceptions, 107 clearances, 13 blocked shots, and 491 recoveries.

A look at the career stats of Jorginho and Fabinho

In 96 appearances for Hellas Verona, Jorginho netted 11 goals. The Euro 2020 winner had moved to Napoli in 2013, establishing himself as a top player. He made 160 appearances, scoring six times. At Chelsea, he has played 144 games, scoring 17 goals across competitions. Fabinho made 233 appearances for Monaco, scoring 31 goals. At Liverpool, he has played 123 matches in total.

Both players have enjoyed notable success

Jorginho helped Napoli win the Coppa Italia in 2013-14 and Supercoppa Italiana. With Chelsea, he has lifted the Champions League (2020-21), Europa League (2018-19), and UEFA Super Cup (2021). He has been a runner-up in the FA Cup twice and once in the League Cup. Fabinho won Ligue 1 with Monaco (2016-17). He has won the Premier League, UCL, and Super Cup with Liverpool.

Decoding their style of play

Jorginho brings immense composure and versatility in mid-field. He has a tremendous work rate, technique, and can break down possession. He has a good vision to pick out neat passes and is often deployed in a holding role. Meanwhile, Fabinho is a defensive mid-fielder. He often drops back and brings a sense of comfort. His ability to win back the ball is a strength.