Pakistan beat West Indies in second Test: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 11:39 am

Shaheen Afridi was instrumental for Pakistan, claiming 10 wickets in the match

The Pakistan cricket team beat West Indies by 109 runs to win the second Test at Kingston in Jamaica. With this victory, the two-match Test series ended 1-1 after WI won the first match by one wicket. Pakistan declared in both their innings (302/9 and 176/6). The Windies faltered with the bat, managing 150 and 219. Here are the records that were scripted.

WI vs PAK

How did the second Test pan out?

Babar Azam (75) and Fawad Alam (124*) helped Pakistan score 302/9d in the first innings. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales claimed three wickets each. Shaheen Afridi (6/51) tore apart the WI as they managed a paltry 150. An aggressive approach by Pakistan saw them score 176/6d in quick time. West Indies, who resumed Day 5 on 49/1, kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Afridi

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi shines for Pakistan

Afridi now has accounted for the most wickets by any Pakistan fast bowler in a two-match Test series (18). He had claimed eight wickets in the first Test. In the first innings, he registered his third five-wicket haul in Tests, besides the best bowling performance. He also recorded his best match tally (10/94). In 19 Test matches, Afridi has claimed 76 wickets at 25.25.

Pakistan

Feats attained by Pakistan

Pakistan have not lost any of their last seven Test series against the West Indies (W4 D3). The last time Pakistan lost a Test series against WI was in May 2000. With a run rate of 6.43 in the second innings, it was the fifth quickest innings in Test history (min: 150 runs). Pakistan declared at 176/6 in 27.2 overs.

Do you know?

Afridi scripts a unique record for Pakistan in Tests

As per cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Afridi is only the second left-arm pacer from Pakistan to take 10 wickets in a Test match. The first player was Wasim Akram who did it five times (the most recent being 11/110 versus WI in Antigua in 2000).

Duo

Feats attained by Babar and Fawad

Babar (75 and 33) has raced to 2,362 career Test runs at 42.94. He slammed his 18th Test fifty in the first innings. Meanwhile, in six Tests against WI, Babar has scored 419 runs. He had managed 30 and 55 in the first Test. Fawad now has 895 in 13 Tests at 47.10. He hit his fifth Test century and a first against WI.

Records

Other notable records scripted in this match

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach took three wickets in the match. He has raced to 231 scalps at 27.05. He has surpassed former England pacer Darren Gough (229). Afridi now has 37 wickets in 2021 at 18.00. He is the second-highest wicket-taker after R Ashwin (38). Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has 32 scalps this year. These three are the only bowlers with 30-plus scalps.