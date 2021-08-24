West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Day 4 takeaways

Pakistan need nine more wickets to win the Test

The Pakistan cricket team is on top in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies. The hosts resumed Day 4 on 39/3 and were folded for 150 after Pakistan had managed 302/9d. Pakistan declared once again on 176/6, setting a target of 329. WI ended Day 4 on 49/1 at stumps and need 280 more to win. Here's more.

Afridi registers career-best figures in Test cricket

Shaheen Afridi was top-notch for the visitors in a valiant display with the ball. After claiming two wickets on Day 3, the left-arm pacer picked up another four on Day 4 to end with figures of 6/51. Afridi has registered his best figures in Test cricket, claiming a third five-wicket haul. He purchased extra bounce from the surface and bowled teasing fuller deliveries too.

Bonner and Blackwood show character

West Indies lost Alzarri Joseph early on in the day before Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood offered resistance with a fifty-plus stand. Bonner managed 37 from 116 deliveries, whereas, Blackwood got 33 from 50 balls, hitting six fours. This partnership highlighted that batters could chip in and stay on the hunt while being patient. This stand was a tidy bit of cricket from WI.

Abbas delivers for Pakistan at a crucial juncture

Mohammad Abbas broke the partnership by getting the scalp of Bonner, whom he troubled on a few occasions. Delivery in the channel saw Bonner push at it, gaining an edge. One wicket often produces two and the next ball saw Mayers get out. It was his third successive duck in Tests as his horrific run continued. Abbas' discipline helped Pakistan at a crucial juncture.

Pakistan attack WI bowlers with a brisk 176/6d

In the second innings, Pakistan were in full flow, declaring om 176/6 in just 27.2 overs. As per cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, with a run-rate of 6.43, this was the fifth-quickest innings in Test history (min: 150 runs). The openers led the way, adding 50 runs in just six overs. This was the fastest team fifty in Tests in the last 13 years.

Pakistan's aggressive intent needs to be lauded

By declaring the first innings earlier on 302, Pakistan knew they need to get the job done rather than consuming more time. Trailing 1-0 in the series, the declaration came at a crucial point. To then be aggressive with the ball and picking up wickets in a flurry, helped the visitors gain control. Their aggression with the bat in the second innings was stupendous.