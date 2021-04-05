Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman played one of the best ODI innings in the second encounter of the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday. The southpaw slammed a defining 193-run knock for the visitors, chasing a target of 342. Pakistan lost the match by 17 runs in the end despite Fakhar's valiant efforts. Here we decode the ODI career of Fakhar.

Knock Fakhar excels with a solid knock of 193

Fakhar slammed a 155-ball 193 in Johannesburg against the Proteas. With wickets falling at the other end, Fakhar stayed strong and made use of his confidence. He started well and continued in the same vein. Keeping up with the asking rate, the aggressive batsman played some gorgeous shots. He hit 18 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 124.52.

Do you know? Fakhar registers ODI history with 193-run knock

Fakhar has now registered the highest-ever individual score in ODIs by a batsman while chasing a target. Fakhar surpassed the previous record which was held by former Australian star Shane Watson (185*).

193 Interesting records smashed by Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar has slammed the second-highest individual score in a defeat in ODI cricket. The record is held by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry, who smashed 194* against Bangladesh. Fakhar has registered the highest ODI score in South Africa, going past Faf du Plessis' 185 against Sri Lanka. Notably, he has also hit the second-highest score against South Africa in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (200*) holds this record.

Pakistan Fakhar scripts these records for Pakistan

Fakhar hit his second score of 150-plus in ODI cricket (210* vs Zimbabwe). With this feat, he has become the first Pakistani player with two scores of 150-plus in ODIs. His 193 against the Proteas is now the third highest ODI score for Pakistan. Fakhar scored 132 runs in boundaries. This is the best tally by a Pakistani batsman in an ODI match.

Information Fakhar has an impressive average of 48.02 in ODIs

In 49 ODI matches, the 30-year-old batsman has hit 2,161 runs at an average of 48.02. He has slammed five tons and 13 ODI fifties with a best of 210*. Fakhar has hit 247 fours and 42 sixes in ODIs.

Records Notable records held by Fakhar in ODIs