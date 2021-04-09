South African limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled of the four-match T20I series against Pakistan. Bavuma has picked up a grade one hamstring strain and Heinrich Klaasen will now lead the hosts in the series. The series is set to start on April 10 in Johannesburg. Under Bavuma, South Africa lost the recently concluded ODI series (2-1). We present the details.

Bavuma had picked up the injury while batting during the third ODI at Centurion. He scored a 23-ball 20 as South Africa failed to chase a target of 321. After losing the first ODI, SA crawled back in the series. However, a 28-run loss in the third ODI saw Pakistan script a famous 2-1 win.

South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen is also struggling with grade one left quadriceps muscle strain. The selectors, however, have named the batsman in the squad. South Africa coach Mark Boucher had earlier stated that despite the player's availability in the squad, he might not be able to make it to the field.

Pacer Dwaine Pretorius will continue to recover from his rib fracture and hasn't been cleared yet for the series. The selectors have decided to retain players Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder from the ODI squad. Meanwhile, Reeza Hendricks opting out of the series after the birth of his first child.

