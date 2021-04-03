Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 02:21 pm

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on April 9. Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders are set to open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. KKR got a new leader in the form of Dinesh Karthik in 2018 but he stepped down midway last season. Here we look at KKR's recent performances in the IPL.

IPL 2018 IPL 2018: KKR lost in Qualifier 2

In IPL 2018, Kolkata finished third in the league stage, collecting 16 points from 14 games (W8 L6). They had a NRR of -0.270. KKR won the IPL Eliminator at the playoffs stage, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat KKR in the Qualifier 2. SRH won that match by 14 runs before losing in the final.

Performers KKR's best performers in the IPL 2018 season

Dinesh Karthik led the side from the front in IPL 2018, scoring 498 runs. He averaged 49.80 and had a strike rate of 147.77. DK smashed two fifties with a best of 52. Meanwhile, Chris Lynn (491) too played his part at the top for KKR. With the ball, spinners Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav claimed 17 wickets each.

IPL 2019 KKR disappoint fans in IPL 2019

In the 2019 season, KKR disappointed big time. They registered six wins and eight losses to finish with 12 points. An inferior NRR saw them miss out on a playoffs berth. KKR, who started well that season, lost six consecutive games in between. They also needed a win in their final league match, but went on to lose the same.

Russell Andre Russell takes the centerstage in IPL 2019

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell dominated the scenes in IPL 2019. The big-hitting player smashed 510 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 204.81. He averaged 56.66, hitting four half-centuries. Russell hit the most sixes (52). KKR bowlers had a forgettable campaign and Russell finished as the top wicket-taker for them (11).

IPL 2020 Change of captaincy doesn't change KKR's fortunes in IPL 2020

Karthik stepped down as captain in the halfway stage to focus on his batting. KKR appointed World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan to take over the mantle. Morgan picked up just three wins from seven games to see KKR finish fifth. Once again, KKR missed out on the playoffs with an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7).

Information Chakravarthy stands out for KKR in IPL 2020