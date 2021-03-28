Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 05:27 pm

Rishabh Pant had a successful India versus England tour, performing well across the three formats. After helping India win the Test series, Pant made his presence felt in the white-ball series as well. He had a good time during the T20Is and has finished the ODI series with a bang. We decode the key numbers of Pant in this India-England tour.

Test series Pant impressed largely in the Tests

In the Test series, Pant got scores of 91, 11, 58*, 8, 1, and 101. With two fifties and a century in six innings, Pant performed well. His 101 in the fourth Test was his third century in Test cricket. It was also his second versus England. The innings saw him get past 1,350 Test runs.

ODIs ODIs: Pant hits two successive fifties

Pant was drafted into the starting XI in the second ODI match on March 26. He played a valiant knock of 77 to notch his best score in ODIs. Pant struck three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 192.50. He followed that up with a 78-run knock in the third ODI. He hit five fours and four sixes.

Information Pant played interesting cameos in the T20Is

In the five-match T20I series, Pant made his presence felt with valuable cameos. He got scores of 21, 26, 25, and 30. In total he amassed 112 runs at 28.00. Pant also got past the 500-run mark in T20Is (512) during the series.

Analysis Pant will feel satisfied with his overall performance