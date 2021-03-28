Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 05:17 pm

India lost the momentum at a crucial stage to post 329/10 in the third ODI against England in Pune. In this series decider, India were 256/4 in the 36th over, however, England got two settled batsmen dismissed in quick phase to get back the momentum. For India, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya smashed fifties. Here's the mid-innings report.

Partnership 5,000-plus partnership runs for Rohit and Dhawan in ODIs

Rohit Sharma (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (67) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit hit six fours in a 37-ball knock as Dhawan got a valuable fifty. They scored at a brisk rate, giving India a strong start. Notably, Dhawan and Rohit have now added 5,023 partnership runs. They became the seventh pair to amass 5,000-plus runs. This was their 17th century-plus stand.

Wickets England spinners pick up three scalps in vital phase

India were going strongly at one stage before Adil Rashid dismissed Rohit with a ball that turned in. In the 17th over, Dhawan departed as he chipped the ball back towards the bowler. Rashid got his second to bring England back. India lost their third wicket next after a ball that spun back sharply from Moeen Ali castled Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Duo Pant and Pandya provide the fireworks for Team India

After KL Rahul's dismissal, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya added 99 runs for the fifth wicket. They added those runs in 11.4 overs. The two played aggressively and got the runs coming in a quick pace. It was a notable partnership as India (157/4) had lost momentum. Pant was dismissed by Sam Curran, hitting 78 from 62 deliveries, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Pandya Hardik Pandya gets dismissed at a crucial juncture