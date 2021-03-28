-
Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma complete 5,000 ODI runs as pairLast updated on Mar 28, 2021, 04:16 pm
-
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a phenomenal start in the third ODI against England.
They took India past the 100-run mark before the latter got dismissed.
During the innings, Dhawan and Rohit became the second Indian pair to complete 5,000 partnership runs in ODI cricket.
They have been India's mainstay openers in 50-over cricket.
Here is more.
-
-
Duo
Second-most partnership runs among Indians
-
Dhawan and Rohit now have the second-most partnership runs among Indians.
The duo has scored 5,023 runs between them from 112 matches at an average of 45.25.
They are now only behind legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who slammed 8,227 runs from 176 ODIs.
Third on this tally are Virat Kohli and Rohit (4,906 runs at 64.55).
-
Information
17th century-stand by Dhawan and Rohit
-
In the third ODI against England, Dhawan and Rohit added 103 runs together. This was their 17th century-stand in ODI cricket. Notably, the top two spots on this list (among Indians) are occupied by Ganguly-Tendulkar (26) and Kohli-Rohit (18).
-
Do you know?
Partnership runs in winning cause
-
Dhawan and Rohit have made notable contributions as a pair in India's victories. They own the second-most runs in winning cause (3,684 at 52.62), after Ganguly-Tendulkar (5,320). Notably, Dhawan and Rohit have 14 partnerships of 100 or more runs in such matches.
-
Approach
A different approach in the first 10 overs
-
The Indian openers changed their approach in the third ODI as compared to the previous two games.
Dhawan and Rohit played in aggressive manner, thereby giving India an edge in the first 10 overs (65/0).
Interestingly, the last time India scored more runs in the first ten overs of a home ODI while batting first was during the 2011 CWC semis (vs Pakistan: 73/1).