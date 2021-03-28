Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a phenomenal start in the third ODI against England. They took India past the 100-run mark before the latter got dismissed. During the innings, Dhawan and Rohit became the second Indian pair to complete 5,000 partnership runs in ODI cricket. They have been India's mainstay openers in 50-over cricket. Here is more.

Dhawan and Rohit now have the second-most partnership runs among Indians. The duo has scored 5,023 runs between them from 112 matches at an average of 45.25. They are now only behind legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who slammed 8,227 runs from 176 ODIs. Third on this tally are Virat Kohli and Rohit (4,906 runs at 64.55).

In the third ODI against England, Dhawan and Rohit added 103 runs together. This was their 17th century-stand in ODI cricket. Notably, the top two spots on this list (among Indians) are occupied by Ganguly-Tendulkar (26) and Kohli-Rohit (18).

Dhawan and Rohit have made notable contributions as a pair in India's victories. They own the second-most runs in winning cause (3,684 at 52.62), after Ganguly-Tendulkar (5,320). Notably, Dhawan and Rohit have 14 partnerships of 100 or more runs in such matches.

