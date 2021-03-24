Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 10:54 am

India batsman Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune. He was later taken for scans, and didn't take any further part in the game. As per the BCCI, Iyer "subluxated his left shoulder" while trying to stop a boundary in the second innings. Meanwhile, senior opener Rohit Sharma was also hit on the right elbow.

Incident How did Iyer receive the injury?

In the eighth over bowled by Shardul Thakur, middle-order batsman Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a short. Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder. Thereafter, Team India's physio came out to treat the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field.

Information Iyer underwent scans after getting injured

After Iyer returned, young opener Shubman Gill came in as a substitute fielder. Later on, the BCCI confirmed that Iyer had been taken for scans, and that he won't be taking any further part in the game.

Iyer Iyer could be doubtful for the IPL

The recent injury of Iyer could dent his plight, considering the impending schedule. He has the task of captaining Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, starting April 9. Besides, Iyer was recently signed by the Lancashire Cricket Club for the upcoming edition of Royal London Cup. As of now, he is available for the month-long league stage after arriving on July 15.

Rohit Rohit also didn't take the field

Along with Iyer, Rohit also didn't take the field in the second innings. He was struck on the right elbow while batting. A 148 KPH ball from Mark Wood gave him the blow. Rohit was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 28 after he shared a 64-run stand with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian openers laid the foundation of a 66-run victory.

Twitter Post Here is what the BCCI tweeted