Shreyas Iyer undergoes scans after shoulder injury, doubtful for IPLLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 10:54 am
India batsman Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune.
He was later taken for scans, and didn't take any further part in the game.
As per the BCCI, Iyer "subluxated his left shoulder" while trying to stop a boundary in the second innings.
Meanwhile, senior opener Rohit Sharma was also hit on the right elbow.
Incident
How did Iyer receive the injury?
In the eighth over bowled by Shardul Thakur, middle-order batsman Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a short.
Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder.
Thereafter, Team India's physio came out to treat the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field.
Information
Iyer underwent scans after getting injured
After Iyer returned, young opener Shubman Gill came in as a substitute fielder. Later on, the BCCI confirmed that Iyer had been taken for scans, and that he won't be taking any further part in the game.
Iyer
Iyer could be doubtful for the IPL
The recent injury of Iyer could dent his plight, considering the impending schedule.
He has the task of captaining Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, starting April 9.
Besides, Iyer was recently signed by the Lancashire Cricket Club for the upcoming edition of Royal London Cup.
As of now, he is available for the month-long league stage after arriving on July 15.
Rohit
Rohit also didn't take the field
Along with Iyer, Rohit also didn't take the field in the second innings.
He was struck on the right elbow while batting. A 148 KPH ball from Mark Wood gave him the blow.
Rohit was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 28 after he shared a 64-run stand with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan.
The Indian openers laid the foundation of a 66-run victory.
Twitter Post
Here is what the BCCI tweeted
UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.— BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021
Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4