Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to ride on Eoin Morgan's experience in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting April 9. KKR, who took two fifth-placed finishes across the last two seasons, face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crunch encounter on April 11. The two-time IPL winners have a formidable side. We present the records KKR can script.

Russell Russell in line to smash these records for KKR

Andre Russell has scored 1,459 runs at 31.04. He needs 41 more to register the mark of 1,500 IPL runs. By doing so, Russell will become only the fourth KKR player to achieve this tally. Russell can also become the third-highest run-scorer for KKR by surpassing Yusuf Pathan's tally (1,893). Russell (60) can also become the second-highest wicket-taker by surpassing Piyush Chawla (66).

Shakib Shakib can get to 50 wickets and 500 runs

Shakib Al Hasan has returned to KKR after having earlier won two titles with them. The Bangladeshi all-rounder has claimed 43 wickets for KKR at 25.60. Shakib is seven shy of 50 IPL scalps for KKR. He could become only the third KKR player to achieve this mark. Shakib has 498 runs for the franchise and is two shy of 500.

1,000 runs Several KKR batsmen aiming to hit 1,000 runs

The likes of Shubman Gill (939), Dinesh Karthik (920), Sunil Narine (892), and skipper Eoin Morgan (862) can get past the 1,000-run mark for KKR in the IPL this season. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana (1,000) is set to surpass former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly (1,031) in terms of IPL runs.

Records Other notable records that can be scripted

Karthik (34) can get to 50 dismissals as a keeper, going past Robin Uthappa (49), who leads the numbers for KKR. Russell (22) needs nine catches to be the most successful for KKR. He can go past Manoj Tiwary (30). The likes of Gill, Rana, DK, Shakib, and Morgan are all set to register 50 matches for KKR.

Do you know? KKR could equal CSK's tally in terms of trophies