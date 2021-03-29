Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 02:58 pm

Team India defeated England in the final ODI to win the three-match series 2-1. The match went down to the wire, with all-rounder Sam Curran nearly snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for England. However, the Indian bowlers kept their cool in the final few overs. India also won the Test and T20I series 3-1 and 3-2 respectively. Here are the key stats.

Tests India staged a terrific turnaround, won the series 3-1

India started off the Test series on a poor note, losing the series opener. England skipper Joe Root fired a magnificent double ton, guiding England to victory. The hosts then claimed back-to-back victories, staging a terrific turnaround. They won the four-match series 3-1 by winning the next three Tests. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel starred for them in the entire series.

Stats Test series: A look at the key stats

Root finished as the highest run-scorer (368), while Rohit Sharma smashed most runs for India (345). Ashwin (32) and Axar (27) starred in the wickets column. The former was adjudged the Player of the Series, having hammered 189 runs. Axar, who made his debut in second Test, claimed a five-for in all the three Tests. For England, Jack Leach remained the leading wicket-taker (18).

T20Is India dramatically won the T20I series 3-2

The T20I series was no less than a roller-coaster ride as the competition remained neck-to-neck. England comprehensively clinched the series opener, having outclassed the hosts by eight wickets. The hosts bounced back in the second T20I before England won the third. In another twist, India leveled the series 2-2, taking it to the finale. The Men in Blue won the decider by 36 runs.

Stats T20I series: A look at the key stats

Virat Kohli scored the most runs (231) by a player in a five-match T20I series. He also completed 3,000 T20I runs, and won his seventh Man of the series award (T20Is). Meanwhile, Dawid Malan became the fastest to complete 1,000 T20I runs (24 innings). Among bowlers, Shardul Thakur finished with most wickets (8). Notably, India extended their unbeaten streak of T20I series to eight.

ODIs The ODI series ended in an emphatic manner

Just the like the T20I series, the two teams fought till the end in ODIs as well. India exhibited their all-rounder skills by winning the opener. England chased down a mammoth 337 in the second game to restore parity. The series decider was nail-biting encounter as Curran nearly stole a victory for England. However, India kept their nerves to defend 318.

Stats ODI series: A look at the key stats