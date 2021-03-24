Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 02:53 pm

England's Jonny Bairstow made a significant movement in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. The top-order batsman smashed a brilliant 94 in the first ODI against India on Tuesday. He has gained four places to move into the top 10. Meanwhile, Indian opener Rohit Sharma dropped one place to be third. Here are the key details.

Bairstow gained four spots to be seventh in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. He now has 775 rating points as the likes of David Warner, Shai Hope, and Kane Williamson dropped a berth each to occupy places from eighth to 10th. Meanwhile, Rohit (836) dropped to third in the standings after being displaced by Babar Azam (837), who moved to second.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made a solid start for India after England invited them to bat. Later on, Dhawan and Virat Kohli shared a century-stand, however, the duo failed to notch-up hundreds. Thereafter, a match-changing partnership by debutant Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul powered the hosts to 317/5 (50). Despite a start by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, England were restricted to 251.

In the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, New Zealand's Matt Henry climbed three spots to occupy the eighth place. The rest of the positions remain intact. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult leads the show with 742 rating points. India's Jasprit Bumrah holds on to his third place. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, and Chris Woakes are others in the top five.

In the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen, Team India captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be placed fourth. Kohli, who hit three fifties against England, has 762 points. He displaced KL Rahul, who struggled in the T20Is. In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, Tabraiz Shamsi gained a place to be ranked number one. Ashton Agar and Adil Rashid moved one place higher.

