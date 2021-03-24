Star footballer Gareth Bale is planning to return back to Real Madrid after his loan ends at Tottenham. Bale, who isn't wanted by Real manager Zinedine Zidane, moved to former club Spurs on loan for the 2020-21 season. He has a year left on his Real Madrid contract, which expires in the summer of 2022. Here are further details on the same.

Comment My plan is to go back [to Real]: Bale

Bale said going into the Euros he wants to be match-fit. "Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid." "My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned," he added.

Quote There's no distraction for me, says Bale

When asked if his club future might impact his international form, Bale said there's no distraction. "There's no distraction for me," Bale said. "I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost."

Situation Bale's situation at Real was worrisome

Bale wasn't given many opportunities by Zidane in the 2019-20 season. He made just 20 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. His relation with Zidane diminished to a new low despite him performing well. Moreover, Bale had earlier lashed out at Real Madrid fans for their behavior towards him. In 251 matches, Bale has amassed 105 goals for Real, winning numerous titles.

