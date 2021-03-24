Blistering knocks from Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana powered India Women to a nine-wicket victory in the 3rd T20I against South Africa Women.

The Indian bowlers were also in the act after restricting the visitors to 112/7 in the first innings.

Despite the defeat, SA Women won the three-match series 2-1 as they had won the previous two T20Is.

Here is more.