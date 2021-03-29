Last updated on

Men's singled top seed Daniil Medvedev hobbled into the fourth round of the Miami Open, defying crippling leg cramps to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (7/9), 6-4. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka reached the fourth round for the first time, without lifting a racquet. Her opponent Nina Stojanovic withdrew with a right thigh injury. Here we present the key details.

Duo Tiafoe and Isner progress to the fourth round

American Frances Tiafoe beat 16th-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. John Isner, the 2018 champion and 2019 runner-up, booked a fourth-round spot with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) victory over 11th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. He will face Roberto Bautista Agut next, who beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Quote 'It's probably one of the sweetest victories in my career'

World number two Medvedev battled heat and humidity of South Florida to clinch a dramatic victory over 86th-ranked Popyrin. "It's probably one of the sweetest victories in my career, because I was cramping like hell in the third set," Medvedev said.

Women's singles Osaka to face Mertens next, Muguruza progresses

Osaka, who could overtake number one Ashleigh Barty in the rankings with a title victory if the Australian fails to reach the final, will face 16th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens. The latter defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. Garbine Muguruza dropped the first set on the way to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Anna Kalinskaya. She will face Bianca Andreescu next.

