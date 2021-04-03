Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the tournament set to start on April 9, this comes as a big blow for the IPL 2020 finalists. DC open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede. Here are the details.

DC Axar is isolating at the moment, confirm DC

DC have issued a statement saying that Axar had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. However, his report from the second COVID-19 test, came positive. The Indian cricketer is in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The DC medical team is in constant touch with Axar and is ensuring his safety and well-being.

Rule What rule has the BCCI recommended for positive cases?

According to the BCCI SOP for a coronavirus positive case, the concerned person must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment. This should be for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

IPL 2021 Axar is the second player to test positive

Axar is the second player to test positive for coronavirus after KKR batsman Nitish Rana. Rana though tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after returning a positive result on March 22. He had to undergo a period of self-isolation after the positive result. The southpaw underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative, bringing a much needed relief to the KKR camp.

Mumbai Wankhede a spot of bother for teams in IPL 2021

With Maharashtra accounting for 60% of India's coronavirus cases at the moment, having 10 games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai could prove to be ominous for the BCCI. The Wankhede is set to host ten games between April 10-25. A number of groundsmen at the venue have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases have gone up to 10 until Saturday morning.

Details Amid the coronavirus, IPL is being organized across six bio-bubbles

This year's IPL is being organized across six bio-bubbles. The likes of Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad are hosting IPL matches in the upcoming 14th season. The IPL matches will be played behind closed doors because of the ghastly COVID-19 situation in the country. At the moment, a second wave of coronavirus has led to cases rising at a sharp rate.

