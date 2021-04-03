Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 11:23 am

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam slammed a terrific 103 against South Africa in the first ODI to help his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 274, Pakistan got the job done in the final delivery of their innings with with three wickets to spare. Babar was instrumental for the visitors early on. Here we look at his ODI numbers.

SA vs PAK How did the first ODI pan out?

SA were off to a shaky start (55/4) after Pakistan elected field. However, van der Dussen (123*) and David Miller (50) powered SA to 273/6 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in commanding position until a spell from Anrich Nortje brought them back. Although the match came down to the wire despite Babar's ton, Pakistan held their nerves to chase 274.

13 tons Babar becomes quickest to reach 13 ODI centuries

The sensational Babar played a terrific knock under pressure after Fakhar Zaman got dismissed early on. However, he looked in fine touch, and gave an exhibition of immaculate timing. Babar went on to complete his 13th ODI ton (103) in his 76th ODI innings, the quickest to the feat. The previous record was held by former South African batsman Hashim Amla (83 innings).

Babar ODIs Babar has an average of 56.66 in ODI cricket

In 78 ODIs, Babar has racked up 3,683 runs at an average of 56.66. He now has 13 centuries and 16 fifties under his belt with a best of 125*. He has also slammed 329 fours and 34 sixes. Against SA, Babar has played eight games, accumulating 398 runs at 66.33. He slammed his maiden ton against the Proteas.

Feats Babar holds these feats in ODI cricket

Babar is the third-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs (68 innings) and the fourth-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs (45 innings). Notably, he is the seventh-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs (21 innings). Babar ended as the leading ODI run-scorer for Pakistan in 2016, 2017, and 2019 respectively. He was named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Information Babar in line to surpass Imran and Akram